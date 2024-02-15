Luis Miguel Echegaray believes Man United are true contenders to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season after their 2-1 win over Aston Villa. (1:04)

Dan Ashworth will be given the responsibility of rebuilding Manchester United's scouting department when he becomes the club's director of football, with Brighton's head of recruitment, Sam Jewell, identified as the leading candidate to head up the new structure, sources have told ESPN.

United are in talks with Newcastle United in an effort to release Ashworth from his contract as sporting director at St James' Park and sources have said that a swift resolution could see the 52-year-old granted permission to move to Old Trafford in the coming days, subject to a period of gardening leave being served before beginning a new role in Manchester.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, who will take charge of football operations at United once their 25% investment is finally confirmed by the NYSE next week, want Ashworth to transform the recruitment system at Old Trafford after undertaking an audit of the club's recent transfer dealings.

Only Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have spent more than United on new players since 2018, but United have won just one trophy -- the 2023 Carabao Cup -- in that period.

Ashworth is credited with making Brighton one of the most successful clubs in the transfer market following his four-year period at the club between 2018-2022 and he was also a central figure in implementing changes at the English Football Association that preceded the nation's significant improvement in results in recent years.

While Ashworth's appointment is a significant move by United, the club are also determined to strengthen all levels of the recruitment team and Jewell's success at Brighton has led to him being favoured by Ashworth as a potential appointment at Old Trafford.

Jewell, the son of former Wigan and Bradford manager Paul Jewell, was hired by Ashworth at Brighton in 2016 and his since been elevated to the head of recruitment role after starting out as the club's head of U21 recruitment.

Jewell was a key figure in Brighton's moves for Alexis Mac Allister, Moisés Caicedo and Julio Enciso, identifying emerging talent in South America and signing them for low fees before, in the case of Mac Allister and Caicedo, offloading for significant profit.

Sources have told ESPN that United have yet to make a formal move for Jewell, but he is highly rated by Ashworth and his success at Brighton has been noted by the INEOS team at the club.

Newcastle, according to a source, are aware of Ashworth's desire to move to United but believe his contract situation leaves them well protected.

Once they receive an official approach, they will demand compensation before sanctioning a move.

Newcastle would also expect Ashworth to spend a significant period on gardening leave -- possibly up to 12 months -- unless United make an additional payment to reduce it.

Sources have told ESPN that United are keen for Ashworth to start as soon as possible in order to have influence over the summer transfer window.

Newcastle, according to a source, believe they could be in line for a payment of anything up to £10m.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.