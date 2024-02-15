Open Extended Reactions

The Lionesses have had an overground train line named after them in London.

The project from Transport for London (TFL) has seen six overground train lines renamed, to make it "simpler and easier" for customers. The changes will come into play by the end of 2024 with Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, saying the six new names "will help educate visitors" about the city while the names reflect London's history and cultural diversity.

The Lioness line goes from Euston to Watford Junction in north London and runs through Wembley. In renaming the line after the Lionesses, TFL said: "The team are creating a lasting legacy that continues to inspire and empower the next generation of women and girls in sport."

The Lionesses won Euro 2022 in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium and reached the final of the 2023 World Cup last August. They also won the 2023 Finalissima against Brazil and are preparing for 2025 Euros qualification.

England won the 2022 Euros after defeating Germany in front of a sellout crowd at Wembley. Getty

"Following their triumph at the UEFA Women's EURO in 2022 and their memorable run to the FIFA Women's World Cup final a year later, the Lionesses' success has attracted millions of fans and had a significant impact on the sport's participation numbers," TFL added.

"Following the EURO success, 2.3 million more women and girls were inspired to play the season after the tournament. Showing the remarkable impact the squad have on the next generation."

The other five overground lines are named: The Windrush line, The Weaver line, The Liberty line, The Mildmay line and The Suffragette line.

The Lionesses' social impact since they won the Euros also saw the government provide a £600 million ($753.3m) package to create equal school opportunities for girls last March. The announcement was the result of an open letter written to the government by Sarina Wiegman's England squad which asked for equal sporting access for young girls in schools. Schools in England are required to offer equal sporting access, and deliver a minimum of two hours of physical education per week.

Leah Williamson, captain of England's Euro 2022-winning side, said it is the team's "responsibility to open the doors" for girls from a young age to be introduced to sport and have the same opportunities as boys.

This isn't the first time the Lionesses have been honoured by having transport renamed after them. England goalkeeper Mary Earps had a tram named after her in Nottingham last year.