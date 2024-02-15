Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Germany international Lena Oberdorf from Wolfsburg.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder will join the Bavarian side in the summer. Various media reports said the deal is worth around £450,000 ($483,000), making her the most expensive German female footballer.

"I had good discussions with head coach Alexander Straus and department head Bianca Rech and I really liked the club's vision of what they want to accomplish in the next few years. They also showed me where my potential lies and what they can still get out of me," Oberdorf said.

"I will continue to give my all for VfL Wolfsburg until the summer and then look forward to the new challenge."

Lena Oberdorf is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in Germany. Sebastian Gollnow/Getty Images

Oberdorf, who joined Wolfsburg in 2020, has made 99 Frauen-Bundesliga appearances and was part of Wolfburg's 2021-22 title-winning squad.

She has been capped 44 times by Germany and was voted best young player of the tournament at Euro 2022, where Germany lost to England in the final.

Wolfsburg are one point behind leaders Bayern in the Frauen-Bundesliga, with 32 points from 13 games.