Wayne Rooney was sacked from his role as Birmingham City manager last month. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has held talks with a boxing promoter about fighting on one of their future events, a source has told ESPN.

Rooney, 38, and his team have discussed the potential for him to box on a Misfits Boxing promotion, but no firm details have been finalised.

Misfits Boxing has recently staged boxing shows featuring YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, millionaire businessman Joe Fournier, reality TV star Idris Virgo and social media influencer Alaena Vampira.

If Rooney accepts terms, he will appear on Misfits' crossover boxing series.

Rooney was recently sacked from his role as manager of Championship side Birmingham City. He also managed Derby County in the Championship, the second tier of English football, and MLS side D.C. United from 2022 to 2023.

The former footballer is a big boxing fan and has supported Ricky Hatton, Amir Khan and the Smith brothers (Liam, Callum, Paul and Stephen).

Hatton would be a contender to train Rooney for his foray into boxing.

As Misfits is outside the rules of the British Boxing Board of Control, Rooney would not be competing as a professional boxer. Nevertheless, a big audience would tune in if Rooney accepts Misfits' offer.