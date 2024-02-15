Julien Laurens provides an update into Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid from PSG. (2:04)

Kylian Mbappé has told Paris Saint-Germain he intends to leave the club when his contract expires this summer, sources have told ESPN, paving the way for a move to Real Madrid.

ESPN reported on Feb. 3 that Mbappé had decided to join Madrid this summer -- finally ending the Spanish club's yearslong pursuit of the France international -- although he had yet to inform either club of his decision.

Sources at Madrid insist that the player has still not responded to the offer reported by ESPN weeks ago, although they hope Mbappé will reply soon, believing they have done all they can to convince him to join.

Mbappé, who grew up idolising Bernabéu legends Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, has always dreamed of playing for Madrid and, according to a source, he feels it is the right time in his career to move to the Spanish capital.

Sources told ESPN that PSG had two scenarios prepared for their future plans -- one that involved Mbappé staying at the club and one that didn't. With Mbappé verbalising his decision, the latter scenario is now coming to fruition.

