Inter Miami will be the last club Luis Suárez plays for, the Uruguay striker said on Thursday.

Suárez, 37, signed a contract with the MLS side last year for the 2024 season after a stint with Brazilian club Gremio.

He reunited with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he won four LaLiga titles in five years in Spain.

"Inter Miami will be my last club, my family already know that. I don't have a date yet, but it's the last step," Suárez said in an interview with Uruguayan radio station Del Sol.

"I'm ready for this last challenge, but there is an inevitable fatigue and, in the end, I want to have quality of life in the future," he added.

Luis Suárez is preparing for his first MLS season with Inter Miami. Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Suárez, who also played for clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool and Atlético Madrid, has won 138 caps for Uruguay since 2007.

Inter Miami, which plays Newell's Old Boys in its final preseason match on Thursday, kicks off its MLS campaign against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21.