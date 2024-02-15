Transfer Talk: PSG look to Osimhen as replacement for Mbappé

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG looking at Osimhen to replace Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to the Athletic.

The 25-year-old is reported to be a "leading candidate" to reinforce a forward line that is set to be without Kylian Mbappé next season, with the Ligue 1 club moving quickly to establish potential replacements.

ESPN sources were told on Thursday that Mbappé had informed the Parc des Princes hierarchy of his intention to leave when his contract expires in the summer, though an agreement is yet to be reached elsewhere amid rumours of a switch to Real Madrid.

Osimhen, who has experience in Ligue 1 for Lille, where he was signed by PSG's current football advisor Luis Campos, has remained one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, after scoring 26 league goals in Napoli's Scudetto-winning campaign last season.

Previous reports have indicated that an offer of €150 million could be required to sign him from Gli Azzurri, who he remains contracted with until the summer of 2026.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus have made further enquiries with the representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, reports Calciomercato. The Bianconeri are reported to be exploring the conditions that it would take to sign him in the summer, with his contract situation with Los Blancos still unresolved. It is also believed that he would not be open to a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

- Barcelona have Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana on their shortlist as a potential midfield pivot signing, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana are keen to land an option in the summer to strengthen that area of the pitch with the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, one of the latest names to appear on their radar.

-Three clubs in Europe are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports Sport. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all said to be tracking the 26-year-old, who has turned down negotiations with the Blaugrana to extend his current deal. He remains contracted at the club until the summer of 2026.

- Multiple clubs in MLS remain in the race for the signature of AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Rossoneri are yet to agree to new terms with the 37-year-old, and the latest indicates that it is clubs from MLS who are at the front of the queue to land him. Giroud has remained in impressive form this season, having contributed to 19 goals in 21 Serie A appearances.

- There is belief that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won't sign a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Less than six months are remaining on the 38-year-old's deal, and it looks as though he could be set to end 12 years with Los Blancos.

- Paris Saint-Germain are considering many options to "collectively" replace Kylian Mbappé this summer, reports L'Equipe. Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva are said to be two options that are currently on their radar after reports on Thursday indicated that Mbappé was set to leave PSG at the end of his current deal. The 31-year-old Salah will enter the final year of his contract at Anfield in the summer, while the 29-year-old Silva was previously linked with the Ligue 1 champions last year.