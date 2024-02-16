WSW coach Rudan suspended for referees rant

Open Extended Reactions

Western Sydney boss Marko Rudan has been handed a three-match suspension for his attack on A-League Men referees.

Football Australia found Rudan had engaged in "offensive behaviour" when he used a post-match press conference to criticise referee Adam Kersey.

"He was found to have engaged in intimidating another person, creating a hostile or unsafe environment within the sport," a FA statement said on Friday.

"(He) made comments, statements, or representations to the public, including via any contribution to any form of media, that are disparaging or derogatory of an official."

His six-minute monologue came after he had confronted Kersey following the full-time whistle after the Sydney Wanderers' round-14 defeat to Macarthur.

Rudan then doubled down on his attack on the league as a whole, turning the gun on commissioner Nick Garcia and bemoaning the competition's lack of goal-line technology at a mid-week press conference.

The sanction leaves Rudan with a three-match ban, one game suspended, until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Rudan will miss out on Sunday's match against second-placed Central Coast Mariners, and Adelaide United on February 24.

He will be able to return for their match against Sydney FC on March 2.