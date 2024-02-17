Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is still a ways from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United scout Bayern's Mathys Tel as forward option

Manchester United have made an inquiry for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Tel has featured 27 times in all competitions for the Bundesliga powerhouse this season, notching six goals and three assists. However, just four of these appearances have been starts, showcasing the struggles the 18-year-old has endured to establish himself in Bayern's core squad.

It is reported that Manchester United have joined two other English clubs in enquiring over the availability of Tel. The report suggests that United have identified the teenager as a summer target, however, a deal is will not be easy to strike.

Tel is reportedly reluctant to depart the German champions, with the France under-21 international having aspirations to become a club legend at Bayern. Still, it is expected that he will part ways if he believes the club do not see him as part of their future plans at the Allianz Arena.

Man United are keen on attacking reinforcements for the summer as the Red Devils look to provide support for young forward Rasmus Hojlund. It is expected that Anthony Martial will depart Old Trafford, with the Frenchman's contract expiring at the end of the season, and with United struggling for a consistent source of goals, manager Erik ten Hag will be active in the summer as he looks to bolster his forward options.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain still consider AC Milan forward Rafael Leão as an ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappé, suggests Rudy Galetti. With Mbappe informing PSG of his decision to leave the French outfit at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 champions are identifying replacements for the 25-year-old. PSG will consider whether they should make a summer approach for Leao, with the 24-year-old having a €175m release clause.

- Chelsea are willing to meet Napoli forward Victor Osimhen's release clause this summer, reports Rudy Galetti. The Blues have been rumoured to have joined PSG in the race for the Nigerian, and Chelsea are reportedly keen to speed up negotiations for the striker. It is reported that Chelsea are prepared to trigger the €130m release clause, and are looking to negotiate the payment structure with Napoli, in the hopes of bringing Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

- Paris Saint-Germain are set to bring two world-class forwards to the club, as well as aiming to land Lille defender Leny Yoro, per RMC Sport. The report indicates that the budget that was prepared by the French outfit to extend Mbappe's deal will instead be used to bring two forwards to the club in the summer. It is reported that whilst Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and AC Milan's Rafael Leao have been linked to the club, there has been no concrete discussions. Meanwhile, it is expected that PSG will also look to bolster their squad with youthful additions, such as Lille's Leny Yoro, with the 18-year-old attracting the attention of the French champions.

- Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal are amongst the clubs who are monitoring RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko ahead of the summer, report BILD. The 20-year-old has notched ten goals in all competitions this season. BILD reports that the price-tag is straightforward for the interested parties, with Sesko having a release clause of €50m in his contract, which is set to expire in 2028 with the German outfit.

- Although is expected that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid, he made no mention regarding his future destination during his speech to teammates, reveals Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that Mbappe informed his PSG teammates that he will depart the club in the summer, and while there was no discussion on where his future lies, reports indicate the 25-year-old will join Los Blancos in the summer.