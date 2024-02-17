Transfer Talk: Rashford to replace Mbappé at PSG?

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is still a ways from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rashford set for PSG move?

Paris Saint-Germain have lined up Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé, reports The Times.

The French champions are looking to secure a replacement for Mbappé this summer after the 25-year-old informed PSG of his decision to leave the club following the expiration of his deal at the end of the season.

With Mbappé's decision to leave PSG in the summer, the club will have a reported £171 million to splash out on a forward, as they look towards a new era without the France captain.

It is reported that the Ligue 1 outfit have identified several potential forwards who they could target in the summer, with Marcus Rashford topping the list. The report indicates that PSG's football adviser, Luis Campos, has been a long-term admirer of the England international, who may depart Old Trafford in the summer.

Rashford has managed just five goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season and has faced scrutiny for his off-field actions which could point towards an exit from the fallen Premier League giants. However, the report reveals that PSG intends to add just one starting forward in the summer before assessing whether or not to invest in a player such as Rashford, who offers similar versatility to Mbappé across the forward line.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United and Aston Villa hold an interest in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe ahead of a possible summer approach, per Football Insider. The report indicates that the 23-year-old could be subject to an approach by both sides if Arsenal choose to make the Hale End graduate available in the summer.

- Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring Luton Town defender Teden Mengi, reports The Mirror. Mengi attracted attention in January from the likes of Crystal Palace and Fulham and while a deal did not materialise, Luton's stance on a departure may change in the summer.

- Atletico Madrid are plotting a summer swoop for Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, suggests Sport. The 33-year-old is out of contract in the summer, which has left Atleti considering an approach for the former Chelsea defender. Alonso has featured just seven times in all competitions for the Catalan giants, who are not likely to extend the Spaniard's deal.

- Chelsea are evaluating the future of midfielder Conor Gallagher, reveals Rudy Galetti. The 24-year-old has featured 33 times in all competitions this season, with the Cobham graduate reportedly keen to stay at Stamford Bridge. Gallagher was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea last summer, however, after becoming a key cog in Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, the midfielder could stay with the west London outfit.

- Chelsea are preparing an approach for Brentford star Ivan Toney, with the forward being identified as the Blues' No. 1 summer target, reports The Sun. It is reported that Brentford are seeking £80m for the 27-year-old, which will require Chelsea to offload several players to ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.