European Team of the Week: Musiala, Ødegaard and Simons star

Each week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with more than 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. Here are the top players from the last round of action.

Goalkeeper: Mile Svilar (AS Roma | Serie A) - 8.85 rating

On his second Serie A start of the season, Svilar put in a player-of-the-match showing as Roma secured a 3-0 win at Frosinone. The Belgian worked hard for his clean sheet as he made seven saves and four high ball claims to help Daniele De Rossi's side to all the spoils.

Centre-back: Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League) - 8.24

The first of three Brighton players to make the European Team of the Week, Van Hecke was solid at the back as the Seagulls smashed Sheffield United 5-0. The 23-year-old was on hand to make four clearances and three tackles, and win six aerial duels, to blunt the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Centre-back: Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart | Bundesliga) - 8.20

Anton put in his best-rated performance of the season as 10-man Stuttgart secured a 2-1 win at SV Darmstadt 98 on Saturday afternoon. Anton made a total of 11 clearances, including one off the line, and won four aerial duels on his way to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.20.

Centre-back: Logan Costa (Toulouse | Ligue 1) - 8.12

Toulouse secured a huge result in Ligue 1, a 2-1 win at Champions League-chasing AS Monaco, with Costa shining for the visitors at the Stade Louis-II. Costa picked the perfect time to net his first goal of the season, scoring what proved to be a second-half winner, and stood firm as Les Violets returned home with all the spoils as he made five clearances, three tackles and two interceptions.

Right midfield: Simon Adingra (Brighton | Premier League) - 8.90

Fresh from his double-assist salvo in the Africa Cup of Nations final, Adingra bagged his fifth and sixth league goals of the season in Brighton's win at Sheffield United. The Ivory Coast star struck with two of six shots and made one tackle to cap a fine showing in Yorkshire.

Central midfield: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal | Premier League) - 9.13

Arsenal continue to shine following their winter break as they put five past Burnley. Ødegaard was the star performer for the Gunners having returned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.13. The Norwegian scored one and assisted another from respective returns of two shots and three key passes at Turf Moor.

Central midfield: Pascal Groß (Brighton | Premier League) - 9.15

Groß claimed his third successive player-of-the-match award as five-star Brighton eased past Sheffield United. The German midfielder provided the assist for Adingra's first, and Brighton's fourth goal of the afternoon, that coming from one of eight key passes. The 32-year-old also found a teammate with 97.5% of his 119 passes in a dominant display against the Premier League table footers.

Central midfield: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig | Bundesliga) - 9.72

Simons is the European Player of the Week having claimed a WhoScored.com rating of 9.72 in RB Leipzig's 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. The young Dutchman netted with one of four shots and was unfortunate not to add an assist having made three key passes. Simons was a nightmare for the Gladbach backline as he completed five dribbles and made four tackles in a fine outing.

Xavi Simons achieved the highest rating of the weekend. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Left midfield: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich | Bundesliga) - 9.25

Bayern Munich may have fallen to a third successive loss, crashing to a 3-2 defeat at VfL Bochum, but Musiala did all he could to help his side to victory. Indeed, Musiala opened the scoring, beating Manuel Riemann with one of seven shots, and he would have returned an assist were it not for his teammates' profligacy as he created four goal-scoring chances. A further seven successful dribbles contributed to the 20-year-old's inclusion.

Striker: Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid | LaLiga) - 9.63

Correa deputised superbly for Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata as Atlético dismantled Las Palmas at the Wanda Metropolitano. Correa was directly involved in three of Atleti's five goals, netting with two of six shots and providing one assist from two key passes, to mark his fifth league start of the season in style.

Striker: Ante Budimir (Osasuna | LaLiga) - 9.29

It's an all-LaLiga strike partnership as Budimir partners Correa. The Osasuna forward struck his 12th and 13th league goals in a 2-0 win over Cádiz, the brace coming from four shots. The towering Croat also won 10 aerial duels as he dominated the Cadiz backline.