Manchester City have been given a boost after medical tests revealed an injury to Jack Grealish is not as serious as first feared.

Grealish limped off during the 3-1 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after suffering a groin injury.

He missed the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday but, despite initial concerns he could be out for a month, there is confidence he could return before the derby against Manchester United on March 3.

"It's not that much, not as bad as we expected," Guardiola said.

"It will be maybe 10 days. It was three weeks or a month but it is less so it is good news."

Jack Grealish wanted to continue against Copenhagen but was substituted as a precaution. Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Grealish's start against Copenhagen was just his second of 2024 after slipping down the pecking order this season.

Guardiola revealed afterwards the 28-year-old was devastated to be forced off so early against the Danish champions after more than a month on the bench.

"It's a pity, he's gutted," Guardiola said after the game against Copenhagen.

"The last few days his mood at training was much better.

"He played really good, he was helping us with the tempo. He wanted to continue but we didn't want to do even worse damage."

The positive news on Grealish's injury means the England midfielder should be fit for a crucial month of fixtures in March.

City face the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Copenhagen, as well as key English Premier League fixtures against United, Liverpool, Brighton and Arsenal.

Guardiola's team sit third in the table after the draw with Chelsea, four points behind leaders Liverpool and two points behind second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.