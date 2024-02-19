Transfer Talk: Real Madrid on alert as Mbappé holds talks with Man City

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is still a ways from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City muscle in on Mbappé deal

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé is widely tipped to join Real Madrid in the summer, but Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reports that the French World Cup winner has also met with Manchester City officials.

Last week, Mbappé informed PSG of his intention to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, at which point the 24-year-old had already reportedly talked to City representatives.

Madrid have been described as hot favourites to land Mbappé at the end of the season, but City are hoping to snatch the star from under Los Blancos' noses. It is claimed several members of Pep Guardiola's squad saw Mbappé's representatives at the club's training complex last Monday.

Mbappé will leave PSG after seven years in the French capital. He joined PSG from AS Monaco and has won every major domestic honour available, with only the Champions League eluding him at club level. He believes he has to depart for pastures new to give himself a better chance of winning in Europe, and that both Madrid and City would provide that platform.

Man City, like PSG, are one of the few clubs that could afford Mbappé's wages, which have put off other would-be suitors, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Kylian Mbappé's move to Madrid may not be as certain as once thought, with reports emerging that the PSG star has held talks with Man City.. Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Adrien Rabiot is a man in demand this summer, with Barcelona, Internazionale, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all interested in signing the Juventus midfielder, according to Ekrem Konur. Serie A giants Juve are yet to hand the 28-year-old Frenchman a new deal, which means he's an attractive proposition for any club wanting to sign him on a free transfer come July. Rabiot refuses to be drawn on his future, and instead remains focused on the Bianconeri's end-of-season run in. He scored in a chaotic 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona at the weekend, which leaves Juventus nine points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

- Chelsea are plotting an audacious bid for Bayern striker Harry Kane in the summer, according to Football Insider. The Blues, led by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, have heard that Kane is not entirely happy in Germany, and could be tempted into a return to the Premier League. The 30-year-old has broken a number of records since his switch to the Bundesliga, scoring 28 goals in 29 games in all competitions but, following Sunday's surprise 3-2 defeat to Bochum, Bayern are eight points adrift in the title race. It's believed that Chelsea would be able to match the fee paid for Kane last summer, which is around £82 million.

- RB Leipzig are hoping to keep attacking midfielder Xavi Simons beyond his initial loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain, but Mbappe's proposed move to Real Madrid could see Simons return to play a prominent role for the French side, according to Footmercato. Simons has been a revelation since making the switch from the French capital, scoring five goals and adding seven assists in 20 Bundesliga games.

- Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, but the Nigeria international would prefer a move to the Premier League. That's according to Rudy Galetti, who reports that the Londoners are looking to speed up their negotiations for the 25-year-old in an effort to fend off interest from the Parisiens. PSG do have other options they are looking at, including AC Milan flyer Rafael Leão.

- Ekrem Konur believes PSG are looking at Inter striker Lautaro Martínez as a possible replacement for Mbappe. The 26-year-old Argentine has been in electric form this season; his 20 goals seeing him top the Serie A goal-scoring charts ahead of Juve's Dusan Vlahovic (13). Martinez, contracted with the Nerazzurri until 2026, is said to be happy at the San Siro and unwilling to move to France.

- Juventus have given up on winning Serie A this season and have turned their attention to strengthening for 2024-25, according to Repubblica. Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has shone in Serie A this season with 15 goal contributions, and the former Bayern Munich academy graduate is attracting interest across Europe, with Arsenal and Manchester United both said to be interested. The outlet, however, says that Juve are hoping the Dutchman can reignite their title hopes next season and are planning to make a move soon.