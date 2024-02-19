Stats: Salah's 15, Kane's record 25 and Lewandowski's 50 for Barca

Open Extended Reactions

What a weekend of football this was in Europe's top 5 leagues.

In England, Liverpool maintained their lead atop the Premier League table while Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa posted wins. Manchester City and Chelsea dropped points as they played out a 1-1 draw. Over in the La Liga, Real Madrid missed out on a golden chance to extend their lead at the top the table as they were held to a draw by Rayo Vallecano, while their challengers Barcelona and Atletico Madrid picked up all three points on offer.

Bayern Munich were stunned by Bochum as they slipped to their second consecutive loss in the Bundesliga and over in Italy Inter Milan opened up a 11-point lead as Juventus dropped points for the fourth successive game, this time a 2-2 draw with Verona.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

1

Raheem Sterling is the first player to score home and away against Man City in a single Premier League season.

2

Liverpool is the second team in Premier League history to have two substitutes both score and assist in a single game (Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo) after Arsenal in 2018.

4

Bukayo Saka is the first Arsenal player aged 22 years or less to score in four straight Premier League games since Emile Smith Rowe in December 2021. Prior to that, the last Gunner to do that was Cesc Fabregas in 2010.

5

Brighton's five goals at Sheffield United set a club record in an away Premier League match. It is also the club's biggest away win in Premier League history.

15+

Mohamed Salah has netted his 15th goal this season, which marks his seventh PL season with 15 or more goals in his career. He is now tied withThierry Henry for the fourth-most in Premier League history.

21y 14d

Aged 21 years and 14 days, Rasmus Hojlund is the youngest player ever to score in six successive Premier League appearances, surpassing Joe Willock's record (21y 272d).

37 seconds

Rasmus Højlund scored Manchester United's earliest ever Premier League away goal (37 seconds) and gave them their fastest ever 2-0 lead in an away Premier League game (7th min)

RASMUS HOJLUND HAS A BRACE IN SEVEN MINUTES ������ pic.twitter.com/jCVPBgPQFa - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 18, 2024

1

This is the first time Real Madrid failed to win a game in which Jude Bellingham didn't play in (6-1-0, W-D-L) in all competitions.

19y

Atletico Madrid have not lost a game in which they led my multiple goals at the half in LaLiga since 2005 at Real Sociedad (led 2-0, lost 3-2).

33+

Joselu is the first Real Madrid player 33 years or older other than Karim Benzema to score eight LaLiga goals in a season since Sergio Ramos in 2019-20 (11).

Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

28

Almeria are in some serious trouble: they have not won a single game in their last 28 LaLiga matches (D10 L18). This is the longest winless run in LaLiga history.

96.49

Robert Lewandowski's goal at 96 mins, 49 secs was the latest game-winning goal for Barcelona in LaLiga since at least 2010-11.

4

Monza beat Milan 4-2 and this is the first time Monza have scored four goals in a Serie A game. Monza have also never gotten a point in their seven previous league meetings with Milan.

7

Dusan Vlahovic is in some form. He has scored seven goals in six games in 2024 and in the last 30 Serie A seasons, only one Juventus player has scored more in his first six matches of a single calendar year: Cristiano Ronaldo, 10 in 2019/20.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring a goal against Lecce in Serie A. Getty Images

125

Lautaro Martínez has scored 125 goals with Inter, surpassing Mauro Icardi for most for the team by an Argentinian.

497

Sassuolo's Andrea Consigli made his 497th appearance to become the 17th most-capped player in Serie A history.

25

Harry Kane bagged his 25th goal in Bundesliga this season, which is the most by any player in Europe's Top 5 leagues this season.

3

Last time Bayern lost 3 straight games across all competitions was between May 2-May 9, 2015 (also those 3 losses were on the road)

BAYERN MUNICH LOSE THEIR THIRD MATCH IN A ROW AND SIT EIGHT POINTS BEHIND BAYER LEVERKUSEN �� pic.twitter.com/gdUR293BBR - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 18, 2024

Ronaldo-Messi watch

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the first half against Al Fateh to record his sixth straight game in all competitions with a goal (seven in total). This is also his longest goal-scoring run since joining Al Nassr in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have just one win in their last 15 games.

Inter Miami have only won ONCE over their last fifteen matches. They've lost NINE of those matches, and drew five. Are they in trouble? �� pic.twitter.com/xWwZkb82Dv - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 16, 2024

