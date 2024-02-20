Open Extended Reactions

Marseille manager Gennaro Gattuso has been sacked after five months in charge, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Jean-Louis Gasset, the former Paris Saint-Germain assistant coach who left Ivory Coast during the Africa Cup of Nations, will take charge of Marseille until the end of the season, a source told ESPN.

"Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso," the club statement read.

"Marseille would like to thank Gennaro and all of his staff for their flawless investment in the team and professionalism they showed on a daily basis, and wish them well for the future."

The decision comes two days after Marseille lost 1-0 to 10-man Brest in the league, a result that dented the club's hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season.

"We've hit rock bottom," Gattuso told a post-match news conference after Sunday's defeat. "When you hit rock bottom, you have to take responsibility. It's my responsibility. There is nothing else to say. The table? The truth is that we're going to have to start looking behind us. We can no longer speak about Europe. We just need to take the necessary points to be calm in the standings."

Marseille are actively looking for a replacement, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Marseille are ninth in the standings after 22 matches, trailing leaders PSG by 23 points.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens was used in this report.