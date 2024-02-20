Transfer Talk: Man Utd, Liverpool circling €40m-rated Éderson

Steve Nicol explains why Manchester United's recent run of form is not enough to get them to a top four spot this season. (1:32)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Several Premier League clubs tracking Atalanta star

Atalanta will not entertain offers below €40 million for midfielder Éderson, with a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool showcasing interest, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 24-year-old has attracted significant interest across Europe after an impressive season for Atalanta thus far. Éderson has featured 23 times in Serie A, notching five goals and one assist, with several Premier League clubs monitoring the playmaker. The report indicates that alongside Manchester United and Liverpool, there is interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, with approaches seemingly inevitable in the summer.

However, it is reported that Atalanta do not intend to part ways with Éderson and will only listen to offers in the region of €40m.

Alongside the Premier League interest, Atalanta's rivals Juventus are also keeping tabs on the Brazil under-20 international. Despite this, it is reported that the Turin giants have prioritised a move for Éderson's fellow Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners instead.

It is unlikely that Atalanta would be prepared to part ways with both Éderson and Koopmeiners in the summer, and after securing a significant fee from Manchester United for Rasmus Hojlund last summer, the Italian outfit are under little financial pressure to facilitate departures.

Atalanta midfielder Éderson, 24, is reportedly a transfer target for Man United, Liverpool, and several other Premier League clubs. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

- Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich could depart the Bavarian outfit in the summer, due to his strained relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel, reports BILD. Following the 29-year-old's fall-out with Tuchel during Bayern's 3-2 defeat to VfL Bochum, the report reveals that Kimmich could be offloaded in the summer. It is reported that Kimmich and Tuchel's relationship has had its troubles since the summer, when the Bayern manager was keen to recruit a new midfielder to play Kimmich's role.

- Real Sociedad's extension of winger Takefusa Kubo's deal has not deterred Real Madrid from a summer approach, reports Relevo. The report indicates that the former Los Blancos man could make a €30m return to the Bernabéu -- exactly half of his current €60m release clause -- due to a clause in Sociedad's original agreement with Madrid. Alongside the Spanish giants, it is reported that Liverpool also hold an interest in the 22-year-old, who has not yet decided upon his future.

- Tottenham and Newcastle are both monitoring Everton midfielder James Garner ahead of a possible summer swoop, says Football Insider. It is reported that the 22-year-old "ticks a lot of boxes" for the pair, with his versatility in midfield of particular interest. Garner has been impressive for the Toffees this season, featuring 30 times in all competitions and attracting the interest of several other Premier League clubs in the process.

- AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is on the radar of Tottenham, West Ham United and Newcastle, suggests TeamTalk. The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and despite Bournemouth offering a new deal, the report reveals that it is a possibility that Kelly could depart the Cherries on a free transfer. Kelly has featured 14 times in the Premier League this season, with his versatility as a centre-back or left-back attracting the attention of several rival Premier League sides.

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could remain at Old Trafford despite Paris Saint-Germain's interest, according to Football Insider. It is reported that minority United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, alongside his INEOS group, are keen to see the 26-year-old stay at the club despite his struggles for form this season. Rashford has managed just five goals in all competitions and has faced scrutiny for his off-field antics, which has led to speculation that a summer move could be on the cards.

- Juventus are weighing up a potential approach for Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, according to Calciomercato. Whilst the Turin outfit are not reported to be considering parting ways with Wojciech Szczesny, they are attentive to the fact that his deal expires in 2025, with no talks over a renewal yet taking place. The report reveals that Juventus have good relations with Monza, which could make a deal relatively simple to strike. However, AS Roma have previously enquired regarding the Monza goalkeeper, and they could return with an approach themselves.