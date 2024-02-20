Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner's suspension for violating Major League Soccer's on-field discrimination policy has been lifted for the team's opening game of the season.

Wagner received a three-game suspension in November during last season's playoffs after allegations he used a racial slur against New England Revolution forward Bobby Wood. The suspension was supposed to extend one game into this season, but MLS announced Monday that Wagner had completed the league's new restorative practices program.

The Union open the regular season at home on Saturday against the Chicago Fire.

Wagner's suspension came following an investigation into allegations that, in the 86th minute of Game 1, Wagner used a German word toward Wood that is considered racist toward Asians.

In the video from the match, Wood and Wagner can be seen arguing. Wood's ancestry is part Japanese and African-American. Wagner is a native of Germany, and Wood speaks German, having played there at youth and professional level for 14 years.

Kai Wagner will be available for Philadelphia Union's MLS opener against the Chicago Fire. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The MLS and its players' union launched a new joint anti-discrimination policy earlier this month. The policy, developed with the group Black Players for Change, takes a restorative approach.

Wagner is entering into his sixth season at Philadelphia. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2021 and 2022 and was an MLS Best XI selection in 2022.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.