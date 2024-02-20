Germany legend Andreas Brehme has passed away at the age of 63. Getty

World Cup winner Andreas Brehme, whose late penalty in the 1990 final against Argentina handed Germany their third world title, has died at the age of 63.

The attacking full-back and dead-ball specialist became an instant German football legend when his spot kick earned them a 1-0 victory over Diego Maradona's Argentina in the World Cup final in Rome.

Brehme's storied career, which saw him play for Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, began at Kaiserslautern, for whom he made 319 appearances across two five-year spells.

"FCK mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme," Kaiserslautern said. "He wore the Red Devils' shirt for a total of 10 years and became German champion and German Cup winner with FCK."

"In 1990 he fired the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and became a football legend. The FCK family is in deep mourning and our thoughts are with Andi's family and friends."

Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement on the club's website: "I am deeply affected and shocked by the news of Andi Brehme's death. We played the 1986 World Cup together in Mexico and Andi was a great team player, extremely loyal and reliable. His joy for life was always contagious, and the fact that he had to leave us at the age of 63 makes me very sad."

Meanwhile Inter, with whom Brehme won the UEFA Cup, Serie A and Italian Super Cup, announced that they will wear black armbands for their Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night to mourn Brehme's passing.

He won 86 caps for Germany, scoring eight goals, including the one he is best remembered for in the 1990 final.