Sam Jewell was a key figure in helping Brighton land Moisés Caicedo, who now plays for Chelsea. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Brighton head of recruitment Sam Jewell has accepted a job at Chelsea, the south coast club announced on Tuesday, despite interest from Manchester United.

Jewell, who has been placed on gardening leave, was a key figure in Brighton's moves for Alexis Mac Allister, Moisés Caicedo and Julio Enciso.

ESPN reported last week that United were interested in hiring Jewell as part of an overhaul of their scouting department. On Monday, United made formal approach for Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth -- Jewell's former boss at Brighton.

Jewell, the son of former Wigan and Bradford manager Paul Jewell, was hired by Ashworth at Brighton in 2016, starting out as the club's head of under-21 recruitment.

Brighton said in a statement: "Sam Jewell has accepted a new position at Chelsea FC.

"Sam has now commenced a period of gardening leave. We thank him for his long service to our club.

"With immediate effect, Mike Cave, assistant technical director, supported by George Holmes, scouting and intelligence manager, will assume Sam's responsibilities."