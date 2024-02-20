Ødegaard, Saka and Son lead stars at London Fashion Week

Open Extended Reactions

Footballers from both sides of the Premier League's north London divide put their rivalry aside to attend one of the most prestigious shows at London Fashion Week.

With club allegiances put aside for the evening, players from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were spotted mingling convivially at the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2024 event which took place outdoors underneath a huge marquee in Victoria Park, London.

Fresh from scoring in Saturday's 5-0 drubbing of beleaguered Burnley, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard were in attendance, the former opting for a bulky sheepskin coat to keep the chill at bay.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard arrive at the London Fashion Week show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Ødegaard plumped for a dark ensemble consisting of a black Harrington jacket and a sensible knitted zip sweater underneath.

Central CEE, Barry Keoghan and Bukayo Saka attend the Burberry Winter 2024 show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

While waiting for the show to begin, Saka was seen posing for photos on the green carpet with rapper Central CEE and actor Barry Keoghan, whose Hollywood star is on the rise after prominent roles in "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Saltburn."

Tottenham were represented by players past and present as club captain Son Heung-Min led the line, looking every inch the catwalk superstar in his dapper rain coat and slicked hair.

Son Heung-Min arrives to attend the catwalk presentation. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Both Son and Saka are brand ambassadors for Burberry and the pair even fronted the label's Spring/Summer campaign last year. The South Korean star was ably flanked by former Spurs heroes Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, who were in attendance with their partners.

A year on from retiring, Bale was seen in the front row alongside his wife, Emma Rhys-Jones, as well as Ødegaard and Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, who proudly wore his club colours in the form of a highly snazzy sleeveless vest.

Martin Ødegaard, Gareth Bale, Emma Rhys-Jones and Ben Chilwell take their seats. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Chilwell was also spotted chatting with ex-Tottenham and England midfielder Alli, now at Everton, who had bleached his hair and donned his finest fatigues for the occasion.

Dele Alli and Ben Chilwell attend the Burberry Winter 2024 show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

The footballing cohort proceeded to rub shoulders with a host of famous celebrity names, such as actors Olivia Coleman and Joanna Lumley, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevigne, and even titans of the British rap scene Dizzee Rascal, Kano and Skepta.