Ivory Coast fans flood the streets of Abidjan to celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Ivory Coast have appointed Emerse Faé as their permanent head coach after he led them to the title at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month, the country's football federation president said.

Faé, 40, was an assistant when the tournament kicked off, but was handed the reins when Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked mid-tournament after they lost two of their three group games.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Ivorians still managed to scrape into the knockout stages as the one of the four best third-placed finishers and went on to win the trophy as Faé engineered a remarkable comeback.

"Emerse Faé was until now interim coach. He is now confirmed as a permanent coach," Ivorian Football Federation president Idriss Diallo said.

Faé's only previous coaching experience was with the juniors at French club Nice and as coach of the reserves at Clermont Foot.

Emerse Faé led Ivory Coast to AFCON glory in a dramatic tournament. Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The France-born former Ivorian international played for his country at three Africa Cup of Nations and at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He also played for Reading in the Premier League.

His next assignment will be friendly matches in March, which are still to be confirmed, and then 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Gabon and Kenya in June.