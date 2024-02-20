Open Extended Reactions

Jurgen Klopp has said he can't provide a timeframe on Diogo Jota's injury but said the Liverpool forward will be out for "months."

Jota was stretchered off the pitch in the first half of Liverpool's win over Brentford on Saturday after Christian Norgaard landed heavily on his leg.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"With Diogo it will take months [not weeks]," Klopp said in a news conference on Tuesday.

"I couldn't say a timeframe even if I wanted to. That is just how it is. When you don't have these players it makes no sense [to speculate]."

Diogo Jota injured his knee in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford. Getty

Jota's injury comes as a blow to Liverpool, who have leant heavily on the Portugal international in Mohamed Salah's absence. In 28 appearances in all competitions this season, the 27-year-old has contributed 18 goal and assists.

The diagnosis means Jota will join Trent Alexander-Arnold on the absentee list for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Feb. 25.

Curtis Jones is also a doubt for the cup final at Wembley, after being withdrawn early in the first-half against Brentford due to injury.

Klopp confirmed that the midfielder has a ligament issue and will miss Wednesday's clash with Luton.

Alisson too will miss the visit of Luton, with Klopp adding that the Brazil No.1 won't be available for the "foreseeable [future]" due to a muscle injury.