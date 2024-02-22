Open Extended Reactions

Coming off arguably the biggest sports deal in American history, Lionel Messi's move to Major League Soccer was seismic for the sport's growth in the U.S. However, the Argentine superstar's challenge at Inter Miami CF will come with bigger expectations in a year where he will compete for trophies at club and even international level, with Argentina playing in the Copa America on American soil.

So far, Messi's Miami era couldn't have started any better. In his first two months last season, he's already helped them win one title (the Leagues Cup tournament that featured all MLS and Liga MX teams) and helped his side make the final of the U.S. Open Cup but fell 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo.

As for the MLS Cup? Messi and company will look to achieve that now in his second season. The expectations are now bigger with him playing in his first full season but will be alongside some new names, which includes former Barcelona teammate and one of the best strikers of his generation, Luis Suárez.

Despite not winning a single game in the preseason, Messi will look to take 2024 by storm to help his side win their maiden MLS Cup.

So far, Messi's tally is:

Games played: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

In all, Messi could win four trophies in his second MLS season:

Leagues Cup

U.S. Open Cup

MLS Cup

Concacaf Champions Cup: In the Round of 16

Check in here as ESPN tracks all of Messi's appearances for Inter Miami and provides instant analysis and reaction.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, having already won one trophy last campaign, could add another in his second season. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Well, well, well. What a start for the Argentina superstar in South Florida!

It took Messi less than a half to notch his first assist of the season, dribbling into the heart of the RSL defense before a gentle lay-off for Robert Taylor, who cut through and finished across Zac MacMath.

The first goal of 2024 belongs to Robert Taylor!



The set-up from Messi and a finish to make it 1-0. 💥



📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/D7skJOK7bn pic.twitter.com/cWCFmvGrjc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 22, 2024

Oh, and there was a rude bit of dribbling over an RSL player who seemed to be injured: nice moves, Lio! The clip lit the internet on fire and helped mask a rather backs-against-the-wall second half for the Herons, who held firm despite waves of attacks until a neat counter-attack involving Messi and Luis Suárez was converted in style by Diego Gómez.

All in all, Inter Miami have three points in the bag from their opener. Up next: a trip to the west coast and a Feb. 25 date with LA Galaxy.