Transfer Talk: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea to battle for Guehi

Julien Laurens and Stewart Robson discuss the potential appoint of Dan Ashworth as the new Sporting Director of Manchester United. (1:44)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Palace ace Guehi in demand

Liverpool are weighing up a summer approach for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but the Reds could face competition from Manchester United, reports The Telegraph.

Guehi is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026, however it is reported that the chances of the 23-year-old renewing his deal with the South London outfit is low, which may see Palace part ways with the defender this summer.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on securing a deal for the England international, but rivals Manchester United could also make a move. The outlet says that if Dan Ashworth is to join the Red Devils as sporting director, the chances of United attempting to lure Guehi to Old Trafford could increase, with Ashworth previously plotting a move for the player at Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club at the end of the season, it is suggested that the pursuit of Guehi will be reliant on the new appointments the club makes. Alongside Manchester United, Liverpool's interest could be rivalled from Guehi's former club Chelsea.

The report reveals that Chelsea are believed to have a "matching option" for any approaches for the Cobham graduate and, with Thiago Silva set to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer, the Blues could be tempted into making an offer.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly being tracked by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea and Arsenal could make approaches for Internazionale forward Lautaro Martínez, reveals TeamTalk. It is reported that Inter are desperate to secure a new contract for the 26-year-old, however, both Chelsea and Arsenal are monitoring the situation ahead of the summer. Martinez has shone this season for Inter, notching 23 goals in all competitions.

- Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are preparing opening offers for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, suggests Ekrem Konur. The 18-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bavarian outfit after struggling to secure regular first-team action.

- Several clubs are keeping tabs on Lille midfielder Angel Gomes ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old former Manchester United midfielder has impressed in France this season, contributing five assists in 21 Ligue 1 outings.

- Barcelona are interested in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Raul Paula, reveals Bild. The 20-year-old has been earmarked by many clubs in Europe as a player with a bright future, with the report suggesting that Barcelona, along with clubs from the Premier League and other sides in Germany, are scouting the youngster.

- Paris Saint-Germain are keen for midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery and winger Xavi Simons to be the "faces of their future project," however, a new deal for the latter has not yet been discussed, per Fabrizio Romano. While it is expected that Zaire-Emery will agree upon a new deal with the French champions, Simons' future remains unclear. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at RB Leipzig.