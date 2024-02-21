Herculez Gomez explains why Inter Miami should be worried if Lionel Messi decides to play at the Olympics. (1:41)

Lionel Messi may have to decide between the playing for Argentina in the Copa América or Olympics this summer, Inter Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has said.

Argentina under-23 coach Javier Mascherano recently left the door open for the Inter Miami captain to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Asked if Messi, who is expected to lead Argentina at the 2024 Copa América this summer, will also play at the Olympics, Martino did not refer to him directly but rather gave the example of Messi's MLS teammate Diego Gómez.

"He [Paraguay's Gomez] has the Copa América and the Olympic Games," Martino said.

"We know that we have to give him to the Copa, and not to the Games, we communicate; I have many friends there [in Paraguay's FA] and I told them to choose only one."

Lionel Messi may have to choose between the Copa América and Olympics. Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

The 2024 Copa América will be staged in the United States from June 20-July 14, less than two weeks before the Games begin in Paris.

With the MLS season continuing uninterrupted while the Copa América takes place, Martino is against his players competing in both tournaments.

"I am pro-national team, but in this case that there are two competitions [Copa América and Olympics] close together and that implies that a player is away for more than two months," he said.

Messi, 36, has already played at the Olympics, winning gold in Beijing in 2008.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner lifted the 2021 Copa América and then captained Argentina to their third World Cup title the following year.