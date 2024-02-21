Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has declared his desire to represent France at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Prior to the Games, which run from July 26 until August 11, Griezmann is expected to star for France at Euro 2024.

"I will do everything to participate in the Paris Games," Griezmann told Le Monde. "Having the Games in Paris is something exceptional."

As per Olympic rules, the team squads are based on under-23 players but can include three members above that age.

Griezmann, 32, does not believe competing in back-to-back international tournaments will take a toll on him physically.

Antoine Griezmann has 127 caps for France. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

"I know my body," Atlético's all-time leading scorer said. "We have top-level physios and there is no reason to worry."

"I will speak to the [Atlético] management in due time, to see if they will let me go." Griezmann later added.

A 2018 World Cup winner with France, Griezmann, also spoke about the possibility of Les Bleus teammate Kylian Mbappé playing in LaLiga next season.

Mbappé has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not renew his contract, which expires this summer, according to ESPN sources.

The French forward has been a long-term target of Real Madrid, and sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday that Los Blancos are in talks with Mbappé but a deal is yet to be agreed.

"He [Mbappé] will get a good reception in Spain and I will be happy to play in the Madrid derby against him," Griezmann said.