The summer transfer window is still a ways from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool, PSG waiting in the wings for Colwill

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool both want to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to a report by The Standard.

The Blues currently remain adamant that they will not let the 20-year-old leave, as he signed a six-year contract last summer and is happy at Stamford Bridge. Even so, PSG and Liverpool are both tracking the England international in case Chelsea need to offload academy graduates to help manage their financial situation.

The club are currently being under pressure to stay in line with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules -- but offloading academy players counts as "pure profit" in clubs' financial accounts. As such, Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah are all considered players who could depart during the summer transfer window to help fund moves for a striker, centre-back and left-back.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion all looked at Colwill last summer, with the Seagulls seeing various offers rejected and the Citizens going on to sign Josko Gvardiol instead. Since then, Colwill has gone on to become a key player in manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad, starting 19 Premier League matches so far for Chelsea this term.

Sporting director Luis Campos is driving PSG's interest, and he first wants Lille centre-back Leny Yoro before moving for a left-footed centre-back in 2025 with Colwill among the players being looked at.

Levi Colwill has become a regular for Chelsea's squad in the Premier League, and both Liverpool and PSG have taken notice. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Timothy Weah's future at Juventus isn't completely certain, reports Calciomercato. Factors contributing to rumours of a possible exit come due to questions around Juventus' manager next season, offers being received for the U.S. men's national team forward, and Juventus reportedly not seeing anybody else as an option to transfer out. Ligue 1, Bundesliga and mid-table Premier League clubs are reportedly probable landing spots, with Weah's performances between now and the end of the season likely serving as a determining factor.

- Tuttosport have offered an insight into the players that Juventus are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window. The players mentioned are Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, Lazio wingers Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni, Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson and Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi.

- Manchester United are keen to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, as reported by Sport Bild. The 18-year-old has always wanted to prove himself at Bayern until now, but the feeling is that he could be open to a departure due to a lack of game time in Bavaria. Bild also note that he has been linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

- Bayern Munich already have doubts about Eric Dier, which has resulted in questions surrounding the defender's long-term future, as reported by Sport Bild. The 30-year-old signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season in January, but there is an obligation to make the move permanent for €3m if he plays enough matches.

- Everton want between £20m and £25m for James Garner with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United among the clubs looking at the 22-year-old midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, claims Football Insider. This comes with the Toffees being keen to make a profit after signing Garner for £15m in 2022.