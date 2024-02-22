Arsenal's losing streak, Galeno's winner, Lewandowski's first since Messi: UCL stats

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Champions League knockout stage continued this week with Arsenal and Barcelona having a rough go of things in their first UCL knockout match.

FC Porto snatched a shocking last-gasp 1-0 victory against Arsenal while Napoli fought back to hold visitors Barcelona to a dour 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Inter Milan beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 to continue their good run of form while PSV rallied to draw 1-1 with Dortmund.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the UCL round-of-16 matches:

5

Arsenal are on a 5-game losing streak in the UCL knock-out stage. Their last such win was in March 2015 vs Monaco.

6

Arsenal have gone on to be eliminated the last 6 times they lost the first leg of a two-legged UCL knock-out stage tie. The last time it overturned a first-leg loss was in the 2009-10 Round of 16 vs .... Porto.

93:22

Porto's Galeano scored the fifth latest regulation game winner in UCL knock-out stage history.

1

Galeano is first player to score a game winner in the 90th minute-or-later from outside the box in the UCL KO Stage since Chelsea's Raul Meireles vs Benfica in April 2012.

1

Robert Lewandowski scored Barcelona's first knock-out stage goal since Lionel Messi scored against PSG at the Parc des Princes back in March 2021.

7

Lewandowski also ended a 7-game road UCL scoring drought. It's his first road UCL goal for Barcelona and his first since scoring at Dynamo Kiev in November 2021.

31

Lewandowski now has 31 career UCL KO stage goals and is 3 away from Karim Benzema for third-most behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 67 and Lionel Messi's 49.

5

Barcelona hasn't shut out an opponent in a road UCL KO stage game in 5 years, since April 2019 at Manchester United (won 1-0).

1

Francesco Calzona debuted as Napoli coach, becoming the first person to make his club debut in a UEFA knock-out stage match.

9

Inter Milan extended their winning streak to 9 games in all competitions, their longest since April 2021 under Antonio Conte (also 9.)

0

Atlético Madrid failed to record a shot on target for the first time in all competitions since April 2022 (vs Manchester City in the UCL Quarterfinals.)

9

Luuk de Jong scored his ninth UCL goal for PSV, breaking a tie with Ruud van Nistelrooy for most UCL goals for PSV.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

For those missing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, they too were in action this week away from in European football.

8

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the AFC Champions Leagur and has now scored in 8 straight games for Al Nassr.

7-0-3

In their MLS season opener, Messi assisted Inter Miami's first-half goal. In competitive matches, Inter Miami is 7-0-3 when Messi has a goal contribution.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)