Uruguay forward Luis Suárez has said he believes Inter Miami can lift their first MLS Cup this year as he embarks on his debut season at the club.

Suárez, who joined Miami in December as a free agent, made his MLS debut in Wednesday's 2-0 league win against Real Salt Lake.

"There is no better ambition and desire than to come to a team that won its first title last year [the Leagues Cup] and try to win the MLS, a title that the club has never achieved," Suárez said after the game.

"That is the desire, the challenge that I and the rest of the team have, to achieve that first [league] title at club level which would be very important in MLS."

Inter Miami finished 14th in the Eastern Conference standings last season and missed out on the play-offs.

Luis Suarez and Inter Miami earned their first win of the season on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Suárez, who scored 29 goals in 54 games for Brazilian club Gremio last year, is aware of the challenges his team faces.

"I already knew MLS," Suárez said.

"All the teams are going to want to win. They are going to come to compete because we are one of those that can fight for the title. They know we want that, that we have that ambition."

The 37-year-old said he is happy to be playing again with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

"We are very good friends on and off the field. We enjoy life and we want to help Inter Miami win," Suarez said.