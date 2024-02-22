Open Extended Reactions

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the renewal of men's national team manager Luis de la Fuente's contract until 2026 on Thursday.

De La Fuente's previous deal with Spain was due to expire this summer but the RFEF activated a renewal clause in his contract to extend his stay.

The new contract will see De La Fuente, 62, guide La Roja beyond this summer's European Championship to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

An RFEF statement said: "The Management Commission considers the renewal of De La Fuente is a necessary step for the national team and for the institution that directs football in Spain, by providing stability to the national team in preparation for the European Championship, which will begin in June."

Luis de la Fuente pictured with the Euro 2024 trophy at the finals draw in December. Photo by Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Under De La Fuente, Spain's Olympic team won silver at the 2022 Games in Tokyo.

He replaced Luis Enrique as head coach in December 2022 following Spain's round-of-16 elimination from the World Cup.

The former Alavés coach guided Spain to the UEFA Nations League title last year after beating Croatia in a penalty shootout.

Spain have qualified for Euro 2024 that will be staged in Germany this summer, and were drawn into Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and Albania.