Sean Dyche has called for clarity around his Everton team's 10-point deduction over breaches of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and subsequent appeal, saying a swift decision is "for the greater good of football."

Everton were docked the points in November for the for the season ending 2021-22's financial figures, and in January were charged with more PSR contraventions, along with Nottingham Forest.

The Merseyside club appealed against the sanction, which is the largest in the history of the Premier League, and Dyche said on Thursday that the slow progress of the judiciary processes was confusing for several teams in the division.

"We haven't got a clue, or I certainly haven't at the moment," Dyche told a news conference. "The guidelines [for a decision] have been around the end of the month so we'll just have to wait and see.

"I don't know the legalities of appeals but it's in everyone's interests [for a quick resolution]. Firstly our own. But for the greater good of football, everyone is scratching their heads and wondering.

Sean Dyche took over at Everton in January 2023. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"During that period, you still look at a league table where they took 10 points away immediately and you don't know what's happening with that 10 points.

"It would be helpful if it's sooner rather than later but I don't know how the legal process works and why it takes so long."

Premier League regulations stipulate that a club can lose no more than £105 million ($133.6m) over a three-year period.

Everton are 17th in the table, only ahead of Luton Town in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Should their appeal against the 10-point penalty be successful, Everton would go 12th.