The summer transfer window is still some time from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tel's future in the hands of the new Bayern manager

Bayern Munich's next manager will be involved in deciding the future of Mathys Tel, reports Fabrizio Romano.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the forward's future, which has come about due to a lack of game time at Bayern.

The 18-year-old has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season, although 24 of those have come from the bench -- including all 18 of his Bundesliga matches. Even so, Tel has recorded six goals and four assists this season.

It is stated that Tel's departure would have been likely at the end of the season if manager Thomas Tuchel were to stay in Bavaria, but it has now been confirmed that he will leave after this season.

This comes with Bayern currently sitting eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the race for the Bundesliga title, while also being 1-0 down to Lazio following the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Tel wants to stay at Bayern and loves the club, although the Frenchman still needs more guarantees regarding game time than he has received from Tuchel.

Various clubs have been linked with a possible move for Tel in the summer, with Manchester United among them.

Mathys Tel's future at Bayern Munich will ultimately be decided by the new manager set to replace Thomas Tuchel next season. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli want €130 million for Victor Osimhen if he were to leave during the summer transfer window, reports Calciomercato with Gli Azzurri being aware that the talismanic striker could realistically depart. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the two clubs that are ready to make a move for the 25-year-old.

- The Daily Mail has reported that new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sanction a significant transfer spend at Manchester United in the summer, adding that there will need to be outgoings. Anthony Martial and Raphaël Varane could leave, and the Red Devils hope to bring in £50m for current loanees Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri, and Hannibal Mejbri. Meanwhile, the futures of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, and one of either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelöf are uncertain.

- Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Marcus Rashford while Manchester United could be tempted to offload Mason Greenwood, although The Sun have claimed that the 22-year-old Getafe loanee would turn down Barcelona if a return to Old Trafford is possible.

- Dean Huijsen's Juventus contract was extended until June 2028 before the centre-back was loaned to Roma in January, but his future still isn't completely decided, reports Calciomercato. I Bianconeri would like to keep the 18-year-old and play him next season, while it would take an offer of €30m or more to sign him with Premier League and LaLiga clubs interested. Roma are also trying to sign him on loan again, as they could not afford anything more.

- Arsenal are keeping an eye on the situation of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh, reports Football Insider. The Gunners have regularly scouted the 19-year-old and are leading the way to sign him alongside Aston Villa, although there is also interest from other Premier League clubs.

- Tottenham Hotspur don't expect Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to be with them next season, reports Football Insider, with the Premier League club wanting between £15m and £18m. They were willing to let the 28-year-old midfielder leave last summer and during the winter window, although they wanted a permanent departure rather than a loan.