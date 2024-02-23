Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could return from his ACL injury at the end of April, sources have told ESPN.

The Belgium international underwent surgery after rupturing his ACL in his left knee in training in August last year.

Courtois, 31, took a further step in his recovery by working a few minutes with the rest of his teammates in Wednesday's training session.

Club sources have told ESPN that they are "thrilled" with how Courtois is progressing and that the goalkeeper has kept a "very positive" mindset from the beginning.

Thibaut Courtois returned to training on Wednesday after injuring his ACL in August last year. Getty

Although Courtois is getting closer to the desired return, Madrid don't expect to have him available until the end of April.

Courtois announced in December he would not be available to play for Belgium at the European Championships this summer which begins on June 14.

The goalkeeper's return will be good news for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has been undecided on the Courtois' replacement since his injury, alternating regularly between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin.