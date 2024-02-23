Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have been drawn against Sparta Prague in the Europa League round of 16 as the Merseyside club continue their pursuit of trophies in Jurgen Klopp's final season.

Liverpool topped their group, meaning they did not have to contest the playoff round, while Slavia Prague overcame Galatasaray in their two-legged tie.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- The race for five places in next season's Champions League

The first leg will be played at Sparta's Letná Stadium, with Anfield hosting the second game.

Liverpool have the chance to lift their first silverware of the season on Sunday as they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Klopp's team remain in contention in four competitions this season, sitting top of the Premier League and drawn against Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool won their Europa League group, winning four and losing two of their games. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who are unbeaten so far this season and are eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, were drawn against Qarabag.

Alonso has been linked with the Liverpool role since Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he would leave at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Marseille were drawn against Villarreal, and Roma face Brighton.

Last year's Europa Conference League winners West Ham will play German outfit Freiburg.

This season's Europa League final is to be played at the Dublin Arena in Ireland on May 22.

Europa League draw in full

Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool

Marseille vs. Villarreal

Roma vs. Brighton

Benfica vs. Rangers

Freiburg vs. West Ham

Sporting CP vs. Atalanta

AC Milan vs. Slavia Prague

Qarabag vs. Bayer Leverkusen