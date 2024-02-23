Gab Marcotti reacts to the news that Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season and asks whether this decision could hinder the club this season. (1:36)

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday said he was not the only one responsible for his team's bad form, adding that the club's decision to part ways with him at the end of the season would give him "more freedom" in his decision making for the rest of the campaign.

Bayern this week decided to cut ties with Tuchel at the end of the season, despite his contract running until 2025, following a three-game losing run in all competitions.

The Bavarian giants, who have won the previous 11 league titles in Germany, are in second place in the Bundesliga, eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who beat them 3-0 on Feb. 10.

"It does not matter if I understand the decision of the club or whether I am happy with it," Tuchel told a news conference Saturday's match against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

"The only thing that matters now is that there is clarity. Clarity brings freedom and it is good for the matches and the training.

"More freedom for the coach on how to act. You don't have to think about long-term consequences of your choices," he said. "You can be a bit more reckless."

Tuchel had taken over in March 2023 from Julian Nagelsmann with high expectations but he suffered a bumpy start, crashing out of the German Cup and the Champions League before snatching the Bundesliga title from Borussia Dortmund on the final matchday of the season.

This term they have been equally unpredictable, showing only glimpses of the form that has seen them dominate German football for more than a decade.

They were eliminated from this year's German Cup by third-tier club Saarbruecken, and trail in their Champions League round-of-16 tie after losing 1-0 at Italy's Lazio in last week's first leg.

A 3-2 defeat away to VfL Bochum on Sunday proved to be the final straw for Tuchel

"I never felt that we as coaching staff stopped reaching the team," Tuchel said. "But we have a discrepancy from training to matches and the coach is responsible."

"I don't think I am the only problem but I accept my responsibility. I am not satisfied with the way we play and have been unhappy for quite some time."

"Now we have a new situation but the situation has been solved and communicated but I don't think I am the only problem," he said.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who played for the Bavarian giants from 2014-17, has been linked with the job for next season, but on Thursday refused to be drawn on the situation.