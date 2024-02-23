Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens try to decipher what Sir Jim Ratcliffe will do with Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal will face off in a series of matches in the United States this summer, the clubs announced Friday.

The preseason tour will begin with United taking on Arsenal on July 27 at the 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California -- the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Liverpool and Arsenal will then face off on July 31 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, the 69,328-capacity home of the Philadelphia Eagles and another stadium that will host matches during the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Finally, Liverpool and United -- England's two most successful clubs -- will meet Aug. 3 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, marking the biggest club soccer game ever played at the 77,559-capacity Williams-Brice Stadium.

Liverpool, the current Premier League leaders, are set to have a new manager by the time they head to the U.S., with Jurgen Klopp having announced that he will step down at the end of the season. It will be Liverpool's first visit to the U.S. since 2019.

It is the second straight summer that Arsenal and Man United will face each other in the U.S., following their sold-out match at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium this past July.

"It's great to be visiting the US again this summer," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said as part of the club's announcement. "Our matches against Manchester United and Liverpool will be great preparation ahead of the new season.

"Our tour last year was a real success and it's always an amazing experience to play in front of our passionate supporters in the US. We're looking forward to returning and seeing everyone again."

Last year, United played four close-season games in the U.S. in front of 235,168 total fans.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.