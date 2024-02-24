Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is still a ways away from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: De Bruyne joins Salah, Casemiro on list of Saudi Pro League targets

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been placed "high" on the transfer shortlist of the four biggest sides in Saudi Arabia, according to the Times.

Clubs are reported to see the 32-year-old Belgium international as the next big signing to help improve the profile of the Saudi Pro League, as well as two other Premier League stars. New attempts to land Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, 31, are expected to take place, while 32-year-old Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has also emerged as another transfer option.

De Bruyne, who returned from a hamstring injury in January, has played a pivotal role in bring Man City back into title contention this season, having scored one goal while assisting another four in his last five league matches.

But soon set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, it looks as though clubs in the Saudi Pro League are ready to test Manchester City's resolve, with a busy transfer period expected after a recent rule change increased the number of non-Saudi players per Saudi Pro League team from eight to 10 next season.

The Saudi Pro League has been throwing big money at European stars, and Kevin De Bruyne is only the latest player they are focused on. Visionhaus/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are expecting left-back Alphonso Davies to leave the club in the summer, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. A meeting is reported to have been held between sporting director Christoph Freund and the 23-year-old's representatives this week amid interest from Real Madrid, who are willing to make an offer worth €50 million to land him.

- Manchester City will make a return move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá if they part ways with Bernardo Silva, according to the Telegraph. Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be keeping close tabs on Silva, and it is reported that Pep Guardiola's side see Paqueta, 26, as a possible replacement for him.

- The representatives of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc André ter-Stegen aren't aware of a proposal from a club in the Saudi Pro League, reports Mundo Deportivo. Despite reports emerging that the 31-year-old had received an offer to move to Saudi Arabia, they told the Spain-based newspaper that they "don't know anything" regarding any offer. Ter-Stegen is believed to be a key player in the Blaugrana's dressing room, and remains contracted at the club until the summer of 2028.

- Talks are ongoing between Real Madrid and midfielder Toni Kroos over a new contract, says Nicolo Schira. Kroos, 34, entered the final six months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in January, and after previously being linked with Juventus, it is now said that discussions over a one-year extension until 2025 are now underway. He has remained a regular for manager Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, scoring one goal while assisting another seven in 24 LaLiga matches.

- Only offers worth €60 million will be considered by Atalanta for centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, reports Calciomercato. The 20-year-old has been in impressive form in Serie A as well as for the Italy national side this season, with performances that are said to have captured the attention of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Internazionale.