When is the Carabao Cup final? How can I watch on ESPN?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says Liverpool will be favourites going into the Carabao Cup final on Sunday because of their experience in previous finals. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

The Carabao Cup final will get underway on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. ET. Chelsea will take on Liverpool in a rematch of the 2022 Carabao Cup final, which saw Liverpool defeat Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shootout. These teams also faced off in January, and Liverpool won 4-1.

Liverpool and Chelsea are two of the winningest clubs in the history of the Carabao Cup. Since the start of the competition in 1960, Liverpool have won the cup nine times, while Chelsea have won it five times and finished as the runners-up four times.

Here's everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup final.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup final?

Coverage of the Carabao Cup final will begin at 9:50 a.m. ET on ESPN+. English and Spanish broadcasts will be available.

What is the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup (or EFL Cup) is a knockout tournament that features 92 teams from England's top four divisions (Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two) battling for prize money and a spot in the playoff round of the Europa Conference League. The winners receive £100,000, and the runners-up earn £50,000.

Manchester United won last year's Carabao Cup after defeating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final on Feb. 26, 2023. The first League Cup was played during the 1960-61 season. Liverpool lead all clubs with nine titles, with a chance to win their 10th on Sunday.

Who is the favorite?

Liverpool have been a juggernaut all season and are perceived as the favorites, but manager Jurgen Klopp recently pushed back on this narrative. "Will we be big favorites? Definitely not," Klopp said. "Since we played [Chelsea], they have improved a lot and it will be tricky."

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino responded: "For me, Liverpool are the favorites because after the last few years, they have the experience to competing like a team and be involved in different finals. For many of our players, it is not only new in this competition and for some of them maybe their first final. That is why I have them [as] favorites. But he is clever to say 50-50. Liverpool are favorites and he knows it is like this."

Where can I find more soccer coverage from ESPN?

Check out ESPN's European soccer coverage, including breaking news, in-depth analysis, power rankings, the latest transfer rumors and more.