What are the longest title-winning streaks in European soccer?

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga in 11 consecutive years, which is the longest title-winning streak across the top five European leagues.

To put Bayern Munich's dominance in perspective, ESPN assembled this list of the most consecutive titles by league.

BUNDESLIGA: Bayern Munich, 11 titles (2013-2023)

While Bayern Munich's current season hasn't gone according to plan, their 11 consecutive titles are nothing short of remarkable. Their run from 2013 to 2023 has been unparalleled. Bayern Munich are the most successful German club of all time, holding the record for most national titles (33). They have also won one UEFA Cup, one European Cup Winners' Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.

SERIE A: Juventus, 9 titles (2012-2020)

The club that came closest to Bayern Munich's streak were Juventus, who won every Serie A title from 2012 to 2020. Juventus have won the championship 36 times, and they've finished as the runners-up 21 times -- both of which are Serie A records. They have also won a record 14 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles.

LIGUE 1: Lyon, 7 titles (2002-2008)

Lyon's seven-title run from 2002 to 2008 was huge for the club, as they are the only Ligue 1 titles in the club's history. Lyon has also won eight Trophées des Champions, five Coupes de France and three Ligue 2 titles (and finished as the Ligue 1 runners-up five times).

LALIGA: Real Madrid, 5 titles (1961-1965 and 1986-1990)

Real Madrid have won five consecutive titles on two separate occasions -- from 1961 to 1965 and from 1986 to 1990. They have won a record 35 LaLiga titles as well as 20 Copa del Rey titles, 13 Supercopa de España titles, a Copa Eva Duarte title and a Copa de la Liga title. They are widely regarded as one of the most successful football clubs of all time.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United, 3 titles (1999-2001 and 2007-2009) and Manchester City, 3 titles (2021-2023)

It's much harder to string together dynastic runs in the Premier League. Manchester United and Manchester City hold the record for most consecutive titles with three. Manchester United did it twice, from 1999 to 2001 and from 2007 to 2009. Manchester City are the most recent to achieve the threepeat, winning back-to-back-to-back titles from 2021 to 2023.

