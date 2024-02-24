Transfer Talk: Madrid plot move for Davies amid Bayern chaos

Gab Marcotti reacts to the news that Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season and asks whether this decision could hinder the club this season. (1:36)

The summer transfer window is still a way from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around.

TOP STORY:

Real Madrid are looking to capitalise on the turmoil at Bayern Munich by swooping in on full-back Alphonso Davies, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 23-year-old is contracted to the Bavarians until 2025 but, amidst the poor form of Thomas Tuchel's side, is stalling on a new contract and could leave on a free transfer next summer if he doesn't extend his deal.

Sky Sports Germany reported earlier in the week that a meeting took place between Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, and Davies' agent, while German newspaper Bild reported that while the meeting was cordial, it now appears that the most likely outcome is that Davies leaves for Spain rather than extend his spell at the Bundesliga champions. Personal terms are said to have been agreed, too.

Madrid are willing to part with €50 million for the Canada international, while Chelsea are also said to be interested in the defender, who has played 17 times this season. Davies fits the bill for the kind of player the Blues are trying to sign, which is players under the age of 25 with experience at the highest level.

Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the Canadian.

Is Alphonso Davies set to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid? (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur remains interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, and they believe their pursuit will be aided this summer by the fact that the Blues need to part with the homegrown player in order to adhere to FFP rules. Football Insider says that despite Spurs' failure to lure Gallagher across London in January, they remain committed to adding the England international to their midfield.

- A number of clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and both Milan giants are interested in signing Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymański, according to Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old Poland international has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. Szymański is contracted to the Turkish league leaders until 2027, but they fear he could leave this summer, which means they've set a transfer fee of around €40m.

- Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are both considering a summer move for Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, according to Ekrem Konur. The Catalan club would reportedly entertain offers of around €70m for the Frenchman, as they look to resolve their financial issues. Chelsea were keen to land Koundé back in 2022 but lost out to Barca, who signed the central defender from Sevilla.

- Internazionale youngster Valentin Carboni has been in fine form while on loan at Monza this season, and Newcastle United lead a host of other clubs interested in the Argentine midfielder. That's according to Calciomercato, which believes Carboni's two goals and three assists in 18 appearances in his breakout season have made him a target not only for the Magpies but also a number of clubs around Europe.

- Luka Modric is being targeted by an unlikely source, his former club Dinamo Zagreb, according to Croatian outlet Index. The Real Madrid star spent five years at Zagreb at the start of his career, and they're hoping they can persuade the midfielder to return home rather than opt for a move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League.