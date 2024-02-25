Open Extended Reactions

Fourteen years after he bid farewell for Europe and Manchester United, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández made a joyous second debut for Mexican giants Chivas on Saturday, appearing as a substitute for his boyhood club against Pumas UNAM in Liga MX.

Hernández, who rejoined the Guadalajara club last month after his contract expired with the MLS' LA Galaxy, came off the bench in the 88th minute of Chivas' 3-1 win to a rapturous ovation from the home supporters at Estadio Akron.

It was the first action for the 35-year-old since he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury last June, effectively ending his four-season stay at the Galaxy. He scored 39 goals in 82 appearances in MLS for the Galaxy, earning an All-Star appearance in 2022.

Prior to moving to the U.S., Hernández played across Europe for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Sevilla, West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen, winning two Premier League titles. He began his professional career with Chivas in 2006.

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández acknowledges Chivas fans ahead of making his second debut for the club. ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

Hernández is the all-time leading goalscorer for Mexico's men's national team, scoring 52 goals in 109 appearances, but has not played for El Tri since 2019.

By the time made his entrance on Saturday, Chivas had effectively sealed victory thanks to goals from U.S. men's national team winger Cade Cowell, Antonio Briseño and Víctor Guzmán

After nine rounds of this season's Clausura, Chivas lie in seventh place with 15 points.