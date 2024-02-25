Carlo Ancelotti talks about Sergio Ramos' return to the Santiago Bernabeu with Sevilla and addresses Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's futures. (1:16)

Palmeiras are planning one last push to convince Real Madrid to allow them to keep Endrick until the end of 2024, sources have told ESPN, although both the player and the Spanish club remain keen for him to move this summer.

Madrid confirmed the signing of Endrick, 17, in December 2022, with the forward due to link up with his new team in Spain when he turns 18 in July.

Sources have told ESPN that Palmeiras president Leila Pereira has asked the player's representatives if he would be willing to stay in Brazil until December, and hopes to take advantage of Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat's visit to Brazil this week to push for a change of plans.

Calafat is expected to meet with Endrick and his representatives this week, as well as watching Palmeiras play Portuguesa in the Campeonato Paulista on Wednesday.

Sources added that Palmeiras are aware that the situation is difficult, but have not given up hope of keeping Endrick until December.

Pereira will discuss the issue with Calafat, sources said, and the club is hoping that the installments Real Madrid still owe on the transfer will provide some leverage in those negotiations.

However, Endrick's intention is still to join Madrid for preseason this summer.

The LaLiga club hope to have the teenager available for their summer tour of the United States, sources told ESPN.

The teenager, who is already a full Brazil international, scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for Palmeiras in Brazil's 2023 Serie A championship.

He scored his first club goal of 2024 in a 2-2 draw with Corinthians in the Campeonato Paulista on Feb. 18.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his plans for Endrick in a news conference on Saturday.

"When he comes, he'll be with the first team squad, there are no doubts about that," Ancelotti said. "You talk a lot about the future. What I see is only tomorrow's game. I don't know what will happen on Monday!"

Information from ESPN's Alex Kirkland contributed to this report