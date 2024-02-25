After Ryan Gravenberch's injury in their Carabao Cup final victory, the ESPN FC crew discuss if a depleted Liverpool can win more trophies this season. (2:23)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said referee Chris Kavanagh didn't "have the level" of the Carabao Cup final after hitting out at the official for failing to take action against Moisés Caicedo for his tackle on Ryan Gravenberch in his side's 1-0 win on Sunday.

Netherlands international Gravenberch was carried off on a stretcher just 22 minutes into the game against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea after being caught on the left ankle by Caicedo's tackle.

Referee Kavanagh waved play on and the incident was not referred to the official by VAR, despite replays highlighting the severity of the challenge on the former Bayern Munich player.

Klopp said he was surprised that the officials did not review the incident which deepened his team's injury problems, with 11 senior players now unavailable.

"There were two teams fighting very hard, and the referee didn't have the level of the game," Klopp said. "It [Caicedo's challenge] was not even a foul? Then the fourth official explaining we cannot give a card... good idea.

"This situation was obvious for me, everything you need for a card. They did an x-ray [on Gravenberch]. It is not broken, but the ligaments got something."

Ryan Gravenberch was substituted in the first half ot the Carabao Cup final due to injury. Getty

Liverpool are back in action against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday and Klopp said that he could struggle to name a team to face the EFL Championship side.

"We don't have a team right now for Wednesday," he said. "The guys who came on can maybe play again, the rest will get treatment on Monday.

"I love this country to bits, but the schedule is not made for winning a lot. We will see the price we have to pay, but we fight for everything then we see what comes next. Somehow against Southampton there will be a team in Liverpool shirts."

Liverpool's win against Chelsea, sealed by Virgil van Dijk's 118th minute headed goal, was the first of four potential trophies for the club in what will be Klopp's final season as manager.

The contribution of the club's youngsters was crucial, with three teenagers and two 20-year-olds all involved at some stage.

"What happened here was absolutely insane, these things are not possible," Klopp said. "The team, a squad, an academy full of character. I am so proud I could be part of that tonight.

"The craziest thing is we deserved it. We had lucky moments, they had lucky moments. The boys showed up, it was really cool. We needed fresh legs, they were fresh but very young, but they did the job."