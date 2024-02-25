Transfer Talk: Al Ittihad eye Ter Stegen amid Barca's FFP fears

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is still a way from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

Al Ittihad are keen to strike a deal for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, reports Matteo Moretto.

The report reveals that the Saudi Pro League club have not yet been in contact with Barcelona, however, there have been talks with Ter Stegen's representatives as Nadi Al-Sha'ab eye a potential summer swoop.

The 31-year-old is currently the vice-captain at Barcelona and, while it is understood that he is comfortable with the defending Spanish champions, the goalkeeper could depart the club should a suitable offer emerge from Saudi Arabia.

Al Ittihad's sporting director Ramon Planes worked in the role at Barcelona from 2018 to 2021, which is reportedly a major reason why Al Ittihad are interested in Ter Stegen. Despite the Germany international's senior status at the Camp Nou, his age, alongside a potential lucrative offer could spell the end of his 10-year stint with Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are in desperate need to offload several stars as they look to ensure LaLiga Financial Fair Play (FFP) compliance and balance the books. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Jules Koundé and Raphinha have all been linked with moves away from the Spanish outfit this summer, and now Ter Stegen has joined that list.

- Arsenal are keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson as the Gunners look to add a striker in the summer, reveals Football Insider. The report suggests that the 19-year-old has been identified as a player with huge potential after notching six goals and two assists across all competitions this season. However, the Republic of Ireland international is under contract with Brighton until 2029, meaning the Seagulls are under little pressure to part ways with the teenager, which may require Arsenal to dig deep into their pockets to strike a deal.

- West Ham United are set to part ways with defender Nayef Aguerd, suggests The Sun. It is reported that the Hammers will look to move the 27-year-old on as they look for new defensive options in the summer.

- Crystal Palace and Atalanta are monitoring Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James ahead of the next transfer window, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old has been on the radar of Palace since January, with the Premier League outfit attempting to secure a deal for the playmaker last month. It is reported that both Birmingham and Palace have stayed in contact since, though the south London outfit could face competition from Atalanta, who also saw an approach in January rebuffed.

- Barcelona are contemplating a summer approach for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, reports Relevo. The 22-year-old has netted three goals and an assist in all competitions for the Toffees this season and has caught the eye of the Blaugrana as they look ahead to the summer. The report reveals that Onana is viewed as a highly rated player by the Catalan outfit, who are keen to strengthen their midfield.

- Arsenal will look to strike a deal for Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Diant Ramaj should Aaron Ramsdale leave the Emirates, says FootballTransfers. Ramsdale has lost his starting position to David Raya and could subsequently leave the Gunners in the summer. The report indicates that Arsenal have identified Ramaj as a potential understudy to Raya, with the Ajax goalkeeper reportedly valued at €15 million.