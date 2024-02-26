Kylian Mbappe's inevitable move is great news for Real Madrid, but what about LaLiga as a competition? (1:34)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has admitted his team need to prepare for Kylian Mbappé's reported departure this summer after substituting the France captain during the draw with Rennes on Sunday.

Mbappé was taken off in the 65th minute with PSG trailing 1-0 at home to seventh-placed Rennes and replaced by Gonçalo Ramos, who went on to score the equalising penalty in the 97th minute.

"It's very simple: Sooner or later, when it happens, we have to get used to playing without Kylian," Luis Enrique said when asked about the decision after the game.

"When I want to play him, I will, when I don't, I won't."

ESPN reported earlier this month that Mbappé had informed PSG of his intention to leave when his contract expires this summer, and he remains in talks with Real Madrid, who are optimistic of landing the striker.

It marks the first time the manager has been drawn on the links between Mbappé and an exit from the Ligue 1 club where he has spent the last six years.

At a news conference on Feb. 16, Luis Enrique said: "I am going to try to bring this topic to an end. I don't have any comments to make.

"The parties involved haven't yet said anything publicly, Kylian Mbappé hasn't said anything publicly.

"When both parties speak, I will give my opinion."

Mbappé has scored 21 goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, along with four goals in seven Champions League games.

PSG face struggling Monaco on Friday before the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Real Sociedad on March 5, in which they hold a 2-0 lead.