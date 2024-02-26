Open Extended Reactions

Everton's punishment for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) has been reduced from 10 points to six on appeal by the Merseyside club, the Premier League announced on Monday.

The initial 10-point sanction was handed down in November, with Everton immediately filing their appeal against what was the harshest such penalty in Premier League history.

In a statement on Monday, the league said: "Everton FC appealed the sanction imposed against it on nine grounds, each of which related to the sanction rather than the fact of the breach, which the club admitted.

"Two of those nine grounds were upheld by the Appeal Board, which has substituted the original points deduction of 10 for six.

Sean Dyche called for greater clarity around the progress of the appeal last Thursday. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"This revised sanction has immediate effect and the Premier League table will be updated today to reflect this."

The decision moves Everton from 17th in the league table to 15th, five points clear of the relegation zone.