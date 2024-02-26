Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to another moment of Lionel Messi magic as he earns Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy. (1:25)

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play exhibitions against Ecuador on June 9 at Chicago's Soldier Field and Guatemala five days later at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, ahead of defending their Copa América title.

The games were announced Monday by the Argentina Football Association and Soccer United Marketing.

Argentina last week scheduled friendlies against El Salvador on March 22 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Field and against Nigeria four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Those replaced a China tour canceled after Messi didn't play at Inter Miami's preseason game in Hong Kong.

Argentina, the defending world and South American champion, open the Copa América against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 in Atlanta, then play Chile five days later in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Peru on June 29 at Miami Gardens, Florida.