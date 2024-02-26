Transfer Talk: Manchester United open to offers for Antony

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is still a way from reopening in Europe, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United will listen to offers for Antony

Manchester United are open to moving on winger Antony in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The club are reported to be disappointed with the 24-year-old's form, and they are now ready to "cut their losses," but it is believed that they could struggle to get back the £84 million that they parted ways with to land him from Ajax in Sep. 2022.

Antony has scored just one goal from 26 appearances this season, with his only strike coming in the 4-2 FA Cup match victory over Newport County. He has played just 19 minutes of the last three Premier League matches, having been used as a substitute.

The Brazil international is the latest of many players that have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, as the Red Devils begin plans to rebuild manager Erik ten Hag's squad this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich will turn to AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández if they part ways with Alphonso Davies this summer, reports Bild. The 26-year-old Hernandez is reported to be their priority option to replace the 23-year-old Canada international, who is continuing to be linked with Real Madrid. Hernandez will enter the final two years of his contract in the summer, and he has been in positive form this season with four goals and three assists in 23 Serie A matches.

- Talks have begun between Bayern Munich and the representatives of striker Mathys Tel over a new contract, reports Fabrizio Romano. The meeting is reported to have been "positive," with the Bundesliga club informing the 18-year-old that they want to keep him as a long-term part of their project. He has contributed to six goals in 19 appearances in the league this season, though all of those have come from the bench.

- Barcelona have seen their first approach for Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana turned down, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are believed to have been looking to make an offer worth €40m for the 22-year-old, but the Toffees are looking for them to increase it. Arsenal and Manchester United are also reported to be keen on landing him.

- Multiple clubs in Europe are interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, reports Calciomercato. AC Milan are said to be one of the clubs keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old Sweden international, who has been in excellent form this season having scored 27 goals while assisting another nine in 31 appearances across all competitions. His valuation is reported to be a potential issue for the Serie A side, though, with the belief that the Portuguese Primera Liga side will only allow him to leave if his release clause of €100m is activated.

- Liverpool are interested in Palmeiras attacking midfielder Luis Guilherme, according to R7 eSporte's Jorge Nicola. The Reds are reported to have sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old for the Brazilian Serie A club as they consider whether to make a move for his signature. Guilherme has also played for the Brazil Under-20s on five occasions.