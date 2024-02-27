European Team of the Week: Dybala, Bowen, Savio star

Open Extended Reactions

Every week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with more than 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. Here are the top players from the last round of action.

Goalkeeper: Marcin Bulka (Nice | Ligue 1) - 8.21 rating

The 24-year-old goalkeeper worked hard for his clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Clermont Foot as he made five saves, including a first-half penalty save.

Right-back: Michael Kayode (Fiorentina | Serie A) - 8.46

Kayode picked the perfect time to score his first league goal of the season as the young right-back netted the equaliser in Fiorentina's 2-1 win over Lazio on Monday night. The 19-year-old struck with his only shot and excelled off the ball as he made five tackles and two clearances.

Centre-back: Mattia Bani (Genoa | Serie A) - 8.22

Genoa ended a three-game winless run as they beat Udinese 2-0 on home turf over the weekend. Centre-back Bani put in a fine performance in the victory as he struck his second league goal of the campaign with his only effort on goal. The 30-year-old was a distribution machine against Le Zebrette and found a teammate with 96.2% of his 78 attempted passes.

Centre-back: Lewis Dunk (Brighton | Premier League) - 8.29

The Seagulls skipper netted a late equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton and, like Bani, picked out his teammates with ease having returned a success rate of 96.6% from 88 attempted passes.

Left-back: Emerson (West Ham | Premier League) - 10.0

The Italy international was directly involved in two of the Hammers' four goals in Monday's 4-2 win over Brentford, following up his assist for Jarrod Bowen's opener with a fine strike of his own midway through the second half. He had four key passes and one shot, while five interceptions, four tackles and a clearance off the line capped a memorable display from the 29-year-old.

Right midfield: Franck Honorat (Gladbach | Bundesliga) - 8.70

Honorat was introduced off the bench midway through the second half of Borussia Mönchengladbach's 5-2 win over Bochum but still shone brightly. Indeed, the Frenchman provided the assist for Jordan Siebatcheu's 78th-minute strike before netting in second-half injury time.

Central midfield: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace | Premier League) - 9.51

New boss Oliver Glasner oversaw a 3-0 win over Burnley on his Crystal Palace debut with Ayew the star performer. The Ghana international provided the assist for Chris Richards' second-half opener from one of five key passes and followed that up with a goal of his own from his only shot.

Central midfield: Mahdi Camara (Brest | Ligue 1) - 9.47

Of the five goals Camara has scored this season, three came in Brest's 3-0 win at Strasbourg on Saturday. The 25-year-old's hat trick arrived from three of five shots and he worked hard off the ball too, as he made three tackles and one interception.

Left midfield: Sávio (Girona | La Liga) - 9.26

Following back-to-back defeats, Girona returned to winning ways as they beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 on home turf on Monday night. Brazil winger Savio -- who is reported to be closing on a move to Man City -- netted twice late on in the victory, getting the better of Stole Dimitrievski with both shots, and completed four dribbles.

Striker: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham | Premier League) - 9.38

Following a seven-game goalless run, Bowen bagged a hat trick as West Ham eased past Brentford. The 27-year-old hit the back of the net with all three of his efforts on goal and won two aerial duels.

Striker: Paulo Dybala (Roma | Serie A) - 9.05

Like Bowen, Dybala netted with all three of his efforts on goal in Roma's 3-2 win over Torino. The Argentina forward also made one interception and completed one dribble.