Sergio Aguero has denied reports that he will train with Argentinian club Independiente.

The former Argentina forward retired from football in December 2021 while at Barcelona at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

"It's totally a lie, I'm not going to train with Independiente," Aguero said.

"Sometimes things are invented. I reiterate that the cardiologist said that I am well, that it is important that I am in good health. But to return to training at the First Division level, I would need to undergo a lot of tests."

Manchester City's all-time leading scorer, Aguero began his career as a teenager at Independiente.

Aguero recently said on Twitch he would have to "consult with his cardiologist" if Independiente coach Carlos Tevez called him up.

Tevez responded that his team would welcome Aguero with open arms.

"Who doesn't want to have Kun? First me as a teammate, and now as a coach," Tevez said of his former Manchester City and Argentina teammate.

"Even if it's 10 or 15 minutes."